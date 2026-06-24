Maulana Fazlur Rehman urges dialogue on Kashmir protests

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazl) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that recent emotional remarks in the House reflect a need for restraint and tolerance in the current political climate.

Addressing political matters, he said Kashmiri people are currently protesting and that the government should engage in dialogue over the Charter of Demands.

He also noted that the banned Joint Action Committee had written to him requesting his role as a mediator. Maulana Fazlur Rehman said he had responded positively to the request but added that he could not take on such responsibility alone.

The JUI-F chief further said NA speaker appeared overly emotional on the previous day, adding that some statements made in the assembly had gone beyond their appropriate emotional limits.

Referring to past political speeches, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that leaders such as Nawaz Sharif had also used strong language while speaking from containers during protests, criticising various individuals by name.

Read more: AJK places JAAC leadership on Fourth Schedule

On July 19, the Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) government placed the leadership and 150 activists of the banned Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) on the Fourth Schedule of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

According to the notification issued by the AJK Home Department, key leaders including Shaukat Nawaz Mir, Raja Amjad Ali, Anjum Zaman, Raja Saib Javed, Umar Nazeer Kashmiri, Advocate Arbab, Arshad, Najeebullah, Advocate Saad Ansari, Imtiaz Aslam, and Raja Hafeez Babar have been added to the list.

Officials said individuals on the Fourth Schedule will face strict monitoring of their movement and participation in public gatherings.