Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s convoy comes under gun attack

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazal (JUI-F) head Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s convoy came under gun attack in DI Khan, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, the convoy of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazal (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman was attacked near DI Khan Yarik interchange however he remained safe with no loss of life reported so far.

However, RPO Nasir Mehmood Dasti refuted reports of attack on Maulana Fazl’s convoy saying the Yarik interchange police checkpost was attacked in DI Khan.

He said that the assailants fled the spot of incident after a strong response from the interchange police.

The RPO maintained that Maulana Fazl was not in the convoy which the JUI-F claimed was attacked. The convoy was passing by near the interchange when the attack occurred, he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the interior ministry earlier warned Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl head Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Awami National Party provincial president Aimal Wali Khan of serious threats to their lives.

In a letter to the chief secretaries and inspector general of police of all provinces, the interior ministry stated that reports have been received from sources alarming of serious threats to the life of both political leaders.

“It is requested that extreme caution and vigilance is exercised and necessary security arrangements are made at their [Mr Fazl and Mr Aimal’s] residences and during movement and public gatherings to avert any untoward incident,” the letter stated.

Pakistan has seen a surge in terrorist attacks since the Taliban takeover of Kabul in 2021. Over 271 militant attacks took place during the first half of 2023, resulting in the loss of 389 lives and injuring 656 individuals. There has been a 73 per cent increase in terrorist incidents in Pakistan as compared to the corresponding period preceding the Taliban’s seizure of power.