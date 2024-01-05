Sunni Ulema Council leader Masood Usmani killed in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Sunni Ulema Council (SUC) leader Maulana Masood ur Rehman Usmani was shot dead by unknown assailants in Islamabad on Friday evening, ARY News reported.

According to police, unknown armed men opened fire on the vehicle Deputy General Secretary Sunni Ulema Council Masood Usmani.

He was rushed to hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

Soon after the incident, police personnel reached the crime scene and cordoned off the area.

“An investigation was launched to arrest the suspects,” said police.