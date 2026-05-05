CHARSADDA: Prominent religious cleric Maulana Muhammad Idrees was martyred in a targeted attack on Tuesday in the Utmanzai area of Charsadda, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, police said.

According to officials, unidentified assailants opened indiscriminate fire on his vehicle, critically injuring him. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

Police called it a targeted killing, stating that at least four attackers on motorcycles reportedly carried out the assault, spraying bullets at Maulana Idrees’ car. Two police constables were also injured in the incident and are receiving medical treatment.

Maulana Idrees was a senior teacher at Darul Uloom Haqqania and a former MPA of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI).

Sources said he was on his way to deliver a Hadith lesson as usual when the attack occurred. His body was shifted to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, where a large number of followers gathered upon hearing the news.

Security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation, while investigators are using Safe City cameras to identify the attackers. Police said special teams have been formed to probe the incident.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed grief over the killing and extended condolences to the bereaved family.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Sohail Afridi strongly condemned the attack and sought a report from police authorities. He termed the incident tragic and assured full support to the bereaved family, while directing officials to ensure the best medical care for the injured personnel.

Inspector General of Police Zulfiqar Hameed also took immediate notice and ordered authorities to expedite efforts to arrest those responsible.

He said Maulana Idrees’ religious and national services would be remembered and vowed that the perpetrators of the “heinous act” would soon be brought to justice.