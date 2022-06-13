Maulana Sherani announces political alliance with PTI

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Sherani group leader and former Chairman of the Council of Islamic Ideology Council (CII) Maulana Muhammad Khan Sherani has announced an alliance with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on political and religious matters, ARY News reported on Monday.

The old friend of JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman reached KP House in Islamabad and met the former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan.

The announcement of the alliance between the JUI-Sherani group and PTI was officially made after the meeting. Expressing his views on the occasion, Maulana Muhammad Sherani the movement against Islamophobia is common among both parties. He underlined the need for the elimination of discrimination in society.

PTI chairman Imran Khan welcomed the JUI-Sherani group leaders and asked the religious leaders to come forward for the guidance of the nation.

Read more: MAULANA SHERANI PARTS WAYS WITH FAZLUR REHMAN, ANNOUNCES TO REVIVE JUI-PAKISTAN

He prayed for the success of the agreement reached between both parties.

It may be noted that in 2020, Maulana Muhammad Khan Sherani announced to part ways with Maulana Fazlur Rehman and vowed to revive JUI-Pakistan.

Speaking to the media in Islamabad, Maulana Sherani said that they would follow three steps as a guideline for their future course of action which included no action from their party against Quran and Sunnah, propagation of the Islamic teachings, and avoid forcing or pressurizing anyone to work with them.

Comments