Maura Higgins and Ciara Miller stunned fans with their official casting for Reality TV stars Maura Higgins and Ciara Miller just shocked fans with their official casting for Dancing with the Stars Season 35.

On April 22, the surprise announcement came hours ago at the Hulu Get Real event. Both women are fresh off breakout moments in the reality world that left viewers captivated.

Maura Higgins has dominated headlines since her iconic appearance on Love Island UK Season 5, where she entered as a bombshell at age 28. She later made history as the first UK cast member to host both Love Island USA Aftersun and Love Island Games Aftersun. Her competitive instinct shone recently on Peacock’s The Traitors, where she finished in stunning second place before being blindsided by her closest ally.

Ciara Miller brought a different energy to the ballroom. The Atlanta-born former ICU nurse transitioned into reality television and modeling, joining Bravo’s Summer House five seasons ago. She also competed on The Traitors just before Maura’s season and brings professional poise alongside her vibrant personality to every challenge.

Both women found fame navigating high-stakes reality scenarios that tested their trust and nerves. Maura’s Love Island journey showcased her witty banter and fearless attitude, making her instantly recognizable to millions. Ciara’s Summer House storylines evolved from beach house drama to deeper personal moments, earning her loyal fans who celebrate her authenticity.

Now they face their biggest challenge yet: learning choreography from world-class DWTS professional dancers. Neither woman has formal ballroom training, making their learning curves unpredictable and exciting for viewers.

Dancing with the Stars Season 34 just wrapped with record-breaking viewership and audience engagement. The finale achieved excellent ratings in the show’s best season finale in 10 years, with 72 million votes cast and nearly half a billion total votes throughout the season. Average viewership hovered around 10 million per episode, proving DWTS remains a television juggernaut.

Producers intentionally selected Maura and Ciara as first-look cast members because both represent the modern reality television audience. Their celebrity status translates directly to engaged fan bases that will tune in week one and likely stick through the season finale.

Maura’s quick thinking and competitive nature on The Traitors suggest she thrives under pressure, a crucial trait for surviving the multiple weeks of elimination rounds DWTS demands. Ciara’s nursing background hints at discipline and precision that often translates well to learning complex choreography. However, neither woman has announced official dance partners yet, and that crucial pairing could determine everything about their season outcomes.

The full cast announcement and pro pairings are coming later, but fans are already speculating about who might partner with these reality royalty standouts. Will Maura’s bold personality clash with or complement her pro’s style? Can Ciara’s focus and professionalism produce a breakthrough ballroom story? Only September will tell.