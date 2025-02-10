Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gilani wrap up wedding festivities; valima pictures go viral

Celebrity couple Mawra Hocane and Ameer Gilani wrap up their wedding festivities with an intimate valima reception on Sunday.

Days after A-list actor Mawra Hocane took her millions of fans by a pleasant surprise, announcing her marriage to her close friend and co-actor Ameer Gilani, followed by a glitzy shendi event, the newlyweds concluded the festivities with a daytime valima ceremony over the weekend.

While the pictures and videos from the intimate affair began to circulate since late afternoon, Gilani finally turned to his Instagram handle later in the night, to drop the first professional pictures from the day.

“Bakhuda tum hi ho,” he wrote the song lyrics in the caption of the carousel post, featuring stunning glimpses of the newlyweds, captured by celebrity photographer Izzah Shaheen Malik, and added the same Atif Aslam hit, from the Bollywood movie ‘Kismat Konnection’ in the background.

For the finale of their wedding festivities, the ‘Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2′ actor looked absolutely gorgeous in a silver grey ensemble, by renowned couture house Elan, whereas her husband looked suave in an all-white suit.

Thousands of social users liked the post and extended their heartfelt wishes to the couple, via the comments section.

Notably, Hocane and Gilani, who were class fellows and had known each other long before entering showbiz, announced their marriage earlier this week, with their first pictures as the newlyweds. “in the middle of chaos… I found you✨ BISMILLAH,” she wrote in the caption of the joint post.

The reel-to-real-life couple had also shared the screen multiple times when they wowed the audience with their impeccable chemistry.