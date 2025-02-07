Ameer Gilani got his ‘Laila’; Mawra Hocane’s wedding pictures go viral!

Newlywed actor Ameer Gilani is over the moon finally finding his ‘Laila’ as he unveiled the pictures from his wedding with fellow actor Mawra Hocane.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

A day after A-list actor Mawra Hocane took her millions of fans by a pleasant surprise, announcing her marriage to her close friend and co-actor Ameer Gilani on Wednesday evening, the bride’s family hosted a grand Shendi and Rukhsati event for her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MHF Magazine 🇵🇰 (@mhf.magazine)

While the pictures and videos from the intimate affair have been doing rounds on the internet since yesterday, Gilani turned to his Instagram handle on Friday afternoon, sharing the first official pictures of the couple, from their big day.

“Got my Laila Alhamdulillah,” he wrote in the caption of the carousel post, featuring stunning glimpses of the newlyweds, captured by celebrity photographer Izzah Shaheen Malik, and added their couple hashtag, ‘Mawra Ameer Ho Gayi’, with Atif Aslam’s hit track ‘Laila’ in the background.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ameer Gilani (@ameergilani)

For the rukhsati event, the ‘Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2′ actor made for a breathtaking bride in a pastel pink ensemble, by ace designer Sania Maskatiya, whereas her husband looked dapper, twinning with Hocane in a matching sherwani.

Also Read: Farhan Saeed steals the show at Mawra Hocane’s wedding – Watch

Thousands of social users liked the post and extended their heartfelt wishes to the couple, via the comments section.

Notably, Hocane and Gilani, who were class fellows and had known each other long before entering showbiz, announced their marriage earlier this week, with their first pictures as the newlyweds. “in the middle of chaos… I found you✨ BISMILLAH,” she wrote in the caption of the joint post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAWRA (@mawrellous)

The reel-to-real-life couple has also shared the screen multiple times when they wowed the audience with their impeccable chemistry.