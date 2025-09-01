Mawra Hocane breaks silence on pregnancy rumours

A-list actor Mawra Hocane broke her silence on the swirling rumours of her first pregnancy with husband Ameer Gilani, subtly shutting down the speculations.

The rumour mills started buzzing over the weekend, when Mawra Hocane, who tied the knot with Ameer Gilani earlier this year, was spotted at a store launch event, and fans believed she tried to hide what was her growing baby bump in a green flowy ensemble.

However, the ‘Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2’ actor has now shut down the speculations, as she shared pictures from her official shoot in the outfit on her Instagram grid, and confirmed in the caption, “The rumours are NOT true.”

“Let me enjoy my ‘dum naal dum bharan gi’ era,” Hocane added, in reference to the trending song ‘Ranjheya Ve’ on her carousel.

While she ‘turned her back’ to the rumours, the celebrity also made an earnest request to everyone, to ‘stop resharing them’.

It is pertinent to mention here that Mawra Hocane announced her marriage to fellow actor and close friend Ameer Gilani on February 5 this year. With their first pictures as the newlyweds, she wrote in the caption, “In the middle of chaos… I found you. BISMILLAH.”

