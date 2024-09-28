Mawra Hocane celebrates her 32nd birthday in London; pictures go viral!

A-list actor Mawra Hocane rang in her 32nd birthday with intimate celebrations in London, United Kingdom.

Mawra Hocane, who celebrates her birthday on September 28 every year, rang in her 32nd birthday on Friday evening. The ‘Jawaani Phir Nahi Aani 2’ star gave her 8.9 million followers on Instagram, a glimpse of the homely celebrations with her glitter cake.

“Open up the door, 32,” she wrote in the caption of the two-picture gallery with a cake and a red heart emoji. “To more glitter & more sparkle… forever.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAWRA (@mawrellous)

With the photos, Hocane also maintained her birthday ritual, posting an adorable reel of herself as well, looking all excited for her 32nd birthday, as she blew the candles on her glittering lavender cake.

For the celebrations, the stunner kept it minimally chic, in what looked like a simple, sleeveless, black velvet dress, featuring cowl neck detail.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAWRA (@mawrellous)

The viral posts received love and tons of birthday wishes for Hocane from her millions of followers including the showbiz fraternity.

Among the most-loved and celebrated female stars of the country, Hocane has earned acclaim for her stellar performances not only in Pakistani films and dramas including ‘Jawani Phir Nahi Aani 2’, ‘Main Gunehgar Nahi’, ‘Mere Harjai’ and ‘Main Bushra’ but also in the Bollywood movie ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’.