‘Till I met Ameer…’: Mawra Hocane opens up on finding love in her now-husband

Newlywed actor Mawra Hocane, who married Ameer Gilani, her best friend for years, shared that there was a point in her life when she had stopped being hopeful about ever finding love in her life.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

In a virtual interview with an Indian publication, actor Mawra Hocane opened up on the heartbreak after the initial failure of her maiden Bollywood movie ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’, nine years ago.

The actor shared that she had somehow connected to her character of Saru to the extent, that she didn’t know how to close that chapter and move on, and it became worse when the film didn’t meet with the anticipated response.

“It took me almost a year [to disconnect from Saru] and for that period I truly believed that a part of me and an artist in me had died and that the stars and the magic in me had exhausted,” Hocane told the host.

She continued to divulge, “I had even started believing what Saru used to say, ‘I’m so beautiful yet I have no one in my life’. And also because I was single at that time, I used to think that I had manifested Saru’s life into mine.”

“Till I met Ameer [Gilani – her husband], I had also stopped believing that I’d ever find love,” the actor disclosed.

It is pertinent to mention here that Mawra Hocane announced her marriage to fellow actor and close friend Ameer Gilani, on February 5. With their first pictures as the newlyweds, she wrote in the caption, “In the middle of chaos… I found you. BISMILLAH.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAWRA (@mawrellous)

Meanwhile, her debut Bollywood film, Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru’s romance drama ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’, co-starring Harshvardhan Rane, which initially opened to mixed reviews from critics in 2016, but managed to gain a cult status over the years, was re-released in theatres on February 7.

Also Read: Mawra Hocane credits ‘marriage luck’ for ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ success