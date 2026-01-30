Mawra Hocane opens up about her attraction towards Ameer Gilani

Mawra Hocane revealed details about her and Ameer Gilani’s story before marriage.

In an interview with Rabia Mughni on her podcast, Fuchsia Magazine, Mawra Hocane revealed her love story with her husband, Ameer Gilani, before their marriage. She said, “I don’t think he was thinking in that direction, but I was thinking in that direction”.

She further told, “I would give hints here and there. Like make extra calls, asking for advice for no reason sometimes,” Hocane revealed, “I used to pretend that I have some useful to discuss, but my real purpose was to just talk with him”.

She noted, “I was the one who was more interested and keen, but I don’t have the guts, nor Ameer had at that time, to propose to each other”. She said, “It was Ameer’s mom who said that ‘I think you two should be together and I can see’”.

She further revealed, “Aunty had seen me worried, I used to overthink how we would end up. No one was talking about it”. She noted that Aunty (mother-in-law now) said, “I know you’re thinking too much, and I know my son. I can see the way he cares for you and the way he’s around you. He is in love with you”.

She, whilst revealing her nervousness before marriage, said, “At that time I used to think ‘am I good enough for him? ‘ Not because I see myself as a lesser person or don’t respect for who I am or what I bring to the table.”

She emphasised, “Ameer is a really nice guy. You know when we meet really good people and used to think, ‘Am I good?’”