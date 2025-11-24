Mawra Hocane raves over her mother-in-law in heartfelt birthday tribute

Mawra Hocane melted hearts across social media after penning an emotional and love-filled birthday message for her mother-in-law.

Taking to her Instagram account over the weekend, the Sanam Teri Kasam actor shared a carousel of heartwarming photos with her MIL, showcasing their bond.

She kicked off her post with a clip of them dancing their hearts out at the Dholki from her wedding to Ameer Gilani in February.

While others featured photos from their Valima ceremony, as well as solo shots of her mother-in-law.

“Happiesttttt birthday to the coolest person I know… my mother in love… my beautiful Hena,” Mawra began.

She went on to gush, “You can send her memes & she fully knows what’s happening in stranger things & you can also ask her for advice on the most crucial matters of life and learn from her the generational grace, tradition & old school things… the best chef… best homemaker… best fashion advisor & the funniest/brightest person in the room… she can dance to the wee hours of night & still be up first person in the morning & run her home like a pro.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAWRA (@mawrellous)

“I don’t know how you do it girlllll but I hope & pray to be half as good as you at providing us this dream of a life that you do… everyday… love you sooooo much & sooooo grateful for you….. I must’ve done something insane in my life to deserve you… LOVE YOUUU TOOOOOO MUCH,” Mawra added.

Mawra Hocane – who tied the knot with Ameer Gilani on February 5, paid a fashionable tribute to the mother and grandmother through her bridal look.