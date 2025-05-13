web analytics
32.5 C
Karachi
Tuesday, May 13, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

‘Perhaps edit your scripts’: Ameer Gilani reacts to wife Mawra Hocane’s removal from ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ poster

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Actor Ameer Gilani, husband of showbiz A-lister Mawra Hocane, reacts after she was removed from the poster of her Bollywood movie ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’, amid the ongoing India-Pakistan conflict.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

Amidst the ongoing conflict between nuclear-armed neighbours India and Pakistan, it was noticed on Monday that all the actors from the country, who have previously worked in Bollywood films, were edited out of the movies’ posters on Spotify.

According to the details, Pakistani actors like Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan and Mawra Hocane, who have played starring roles in films like ‘Raees’, ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ and ‘Kapoor & Sons’, were removed from the posters of their Bollywood titles on the audio-streaming app.

This move followed the ceasefire announcement between nuclear-powered nations after Saturday’s Operation Bunyan-un-Marsous, Pakistan Armed Forces’ strong response to India’s unprovoked aggression following the recent Pahalgam incident.

In response to Bollywood’s ‘hilarious’ act of cropping out artists, including his wife Hocane, from their albums’ covers, actor Ameer Gilani turned to his Instagram stories to suggest, “Instead of editing our stars that added quality to their projects, perhaps they should edit their scripts and make quality projects.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

Besides her husband, Hocane also got support from fellow actor Hina Altaf, who remained unbothered by India’s bizarre move. “Kia fark parta hai (how does it matter). She’s here, strong and solid with her OWN people,” she wrote for the ‘Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2’ actor.

Also Read: Mawra Hocane hits back at ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ co-star Harshvardhan for spreading hate

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.