Mawra Hocane revisits rape survivor role in ‘Main Gunehgar Nahi’

Mawra Hocane is looking back at one of the most powerful roles of her early career.

The Pakistani actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to reflect on Main Gunehgar Nahi, the 2013 television drama aired on ARY Digital that marked a significant early milestone in her journey as an actor.

Sharing an emotional note, Hocane revealed that she was just 20 years old when she portrayed Ammara, a young woman whose life is shattered after she becomes the victim of rape.

“Thirteen years ago in the first year of my career I shot a very special project,” she wrote. “I don’t know how many of you have watched it. It was about the life of a rape victim survivor and how she gets back on her feet after going through such a painful incident.”

The actress recalled how deeply the role affected her at the time. “I was all of 20 and I wouldn’t be able to sleep thinking about the character,” she shared, highlighting the emotional toll of bringing Ammara’s story to life.

“Almost 25 projects later I’m so honoured to be representing issues pertaining to women and their position in the society and I hope I can continue to do it forever. To all my brave ones,” she added.

Main Gunehgar Nahi follows Ammara as she struggles against societal stigma and victim blaming after being assaulted by three privileged men.

The drama stars Mawra Hocane and Sami Khan played the leading roles, while Shamoon Abbasi and Faizan Khawaja also played pivotal roles.