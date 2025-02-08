Fans flock to theatre expecting ‘Sanam Teri Kasam 2’, get shocking surprise

Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane’s ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ received an overwhelming response from fans upon its re-release in India.

The 2016 film, costarring Hocane with Indian actor Harshvardhan Rane, struck gold as moviegoers booked around 110,700 tickets in advance to watch the movie in theatres, according to Indian media outlets.

However, the Pakistani actress’s film’s re-release led to an unexpected situation in Madhya Pradesh as fans flocked to cinemas expecting to see a sequel to the film.

According to reports, the incident happened at the Gayatri Cinemas in Ratlam when several arrived at the cinema hall to watch ‘Sanam Teri Kasam 2.’

“Some months ago, the sequel to Sanam Teri Kasam was announced. Hence, many people assumed that the second part had been released and they immediately booked tickets. But when the film started, they realised that it’s the first part which is playing on the screen and not the sequel that they expected,” Indian media outlets quoted a source as saying.

While the fans watched the whole film at the theatre, they expressed their dismay to the theatre owner who maintained that he never publicised that he was releasing a sequel to ‘Sanam Teri Kasam.’

“Soon, Ratlam residents learned the truth that the 9-year-old Sanam Teri Kasam is back in cinemas and not its second part. As a result, the occupancy in the evening and night shows was not much,” as per the source.

Meanwhile, Indian box office analysts said that the incident was an isolated one and the film was attracting the audience all over the country.

Released in 2016, ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ was Mawra Hocane’s debut movie in Bollywood.

While the movie failed to perform at the box office upon its initial release, it gained traction in the later years and became a fan-favourite.

The film has been re-released amid the Pakistani actress’s surprise marriage to her close friend and co-actor Ameer Gilani.