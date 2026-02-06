Mawra Hocane shares intimate wedding video on first anniversary with Ameer Gilani

Mawra Hocane is celebrating one year of marriage with husband Ameer Gilani, and she marked the milestone with an outpouring of love and emotion on social media.

On Thursday, February 5, the actress shared a heartfelt video montage from her wedding festivities on her Instagram handle alongside a sweet note.

“Light this, Light that… Light… Light… LIGHTTTTTT… what else do I say… He truly is the light of my life… center of my world… my North Star… your girl got insanely lucky a year ago today… Happy Anniversary my love @ameergilani Thankyouuuu for being you… bus xx. Allah humma Barik,” she penned.

Reposting the video on her Story, Mawra added, “Meri Roshniiii or Zindagiiii @ameergilani. Thankyou for the best one year of my life.. to many more.. InshaAllah. Not me crying while typing.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAWRA (@mawrellous)

Mawra also paid tribute to her mother-in-law by highlighting the sentimental value of the dupatta and jewellery she wore at her nikkah ceremony.

“Last year today, my mother-in-law’s jewellery and shadi ka dupatta made its way to your heart and mine..Can’t wait to pass it on but also keep it for as long as I can” she wrote.

The couple’s anniversary celebrations were met with warm wishes from family, friends and fans. Mawra’s sister, actor Urwa Hocane, left a loving message in the comments, wishing, “MashaAllah ! Happy anniversary you two! To a gazillion more with endless happiness ! Ameen”

Ameer Gilani also posted a sweet video with Mawra featuring various recent and old shots writing,” Please always be by my side.. one down, infinity to go InshaAllah. Love you”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ameer Gilani (@ameergilani)

Mawra Hocane and Ameer Gilani tied the knot on February 5, 2025.