‘Will have my heart forever…’: Mawra Hocane on Valentine’s Day

A-list actor and doting aunt Mawra Hocane shared her first pictures with her niece as she celebrated Valentine’s Day 2024 with her most special girls.

Not Valentine’s, it was a Galentine’s for Mawra Hocane this year who spent some quality time with her favourite girls, sister Urwa Hocane and her month-old daughter, Jahan Aara.

The doting khala shared a bunch of photos of the aunt-niece time on Instagram, while she showered the new-born star kid with numerous gifts, upon meeting her for the first time. “To the one who will have my heart forever… AARA,” she wrote in the caption of the nine-picture gallery, with an infinity emoji and the hashtag ‘Khala’

“Happy Galentine’s to my two most special galssss,” added the ‘Jawani Phir Nahi Aani 2’ actor.

Thousands of her fans in the social sphere showered their love on the post with likes and warm wishes for the celebrity kid.

Pertinent to note here that her elder sister, actor Urwa Hocane, who tied the knot with heartthrob singer Farhan Saeed in 2016, welcomed her first child with him, baby girl Jahan Aara Saeed, last month.

The doting parents celebrated the one-month birthday of their baby girl last week, before concluding their months-long trip in Dallas, U.S.

