Mawra Hocane’s Instagram video goes viral

Actress Mawra Hocane uploaded a beautiful video of her on Instagram and it has gone viral on social media.

The celebrity took to picture and video-sharing social media application Instagram to share her stylish clip in which she was wearing a blue outfit.

The star mentioned that she is obsessed with the Sinhalese song titled “Manike Mage Hithe ✨💗”.

Her video has been a hit on Instagram with 313,926 views and 77,136 likes. The netizens were blown away by the beautiful video and appreciated her dashing looks.

Mawra is one of the most famous celebrities on social media applications with 6.9 million followers on Instagram. She keeps the fans updated with her beautiful pictures.

The actress, who starred in Main Gunehgar Nahi actress, gave impressive performances in different projects such as Billo Bablu Aur Bhaiyya and Main Bushra.

She was cast in Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2 film as well along with Humayun Saeed, Ahmed Ali Butt, Fahad Mustafa, Vasay Chaudhry, Kubra Khan, Sohail Ahmed, Uzma Khan and Sarwat Gillani.

The original version of the Sinhalese song Manike Mage Hithe was sung and composed by Chamath Sangeeth and was released back in 2020 during the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

It was covered by Yohani, Satheeshan Rathnayaka and Chamath Sangeeth this year.

