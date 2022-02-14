Maximum coronavirus positivity ratio reported in Skardu

ISLAMABAD: Skardu in Gilgit Baltistan reported the highest COVID-19 positivity ratio of 17.86 percent in Pakistan during the last 24 hours, ARY News reported on Monday.

In Muzaffarabad Covid-19 positivity rate recorded 17.65 pct and in Nowshera 16.56 percent, sources at the Ministry of National Health stated.

Pakistan’s largest city Karachi reported 12.85 percent test positivity ratio, while Hyderabad recorded 6.52 pct coronavirus positivity rate, sources said.

Mirpur recorded 11.58 percent Covid positivity ratio, Quetta 9.09 pct and Peshawar 9.29 pct, sources said.

Mardan reported 9.09 pct test positivity rate, Abbottabad 9.80 pct positive cases while Lahore 5.22 percent Covid positivity ratio, according to sources.

Coronavirus positivity ratio in Rawalpindi remained 3.30 pct and Sargodha 2.39 pct, sources at the ministry said.

Pakistan reported as many as 2,662 fresh cases of coronavirus and 29 deaths in 24 hours, the data shared by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed today.

It said 29 more patients succumbed to the viral disease, pushing the death toll to 29,801.

A total of 47,307 samples were tested, out of which 2,662 turned out to be positive, showing an infection rate of 5.62 per cent as compared to yesterday’s 5.79 per cent.

The number of coronavirus patients in critical care at various hospitals across the country stands at 1,566.

