May 15 AS Level Maths Paper Cancelled Amid Leak Controversy

KARACHI: The Cambridge International administration has cancelled the AS Level Mathematics exam scheduled for May 15, ARY News reported.

The administration announced that a new date for the cancelled paper will be shared till May 22.

The Cambridge system has faced widespread criticism across the country following reports that examination papers were leaked online prior to the exams.

Cambridge officials confirmed that the AS Level Mathematics paper was leaked on social media before the scheduled start time.

“As a cautionary measure, we are cancelling the Mathematics paper,” the administration stated. “We have taken this decision as a security precaution following consultations with key stakeholders.”

The administration further added that detailed information regarding future precautionary measures will be provided to schools by May 22.

Despite the cancellation, the system confirmed that the release date for Cambridge International AS and A Level results will remain August 11.

Uzma Yousuf, Country Director of Cambridge International, remarked that the nature of the paper theft during the peak exam season is “extraordinary.” She stated that certain elements intended to undermine the international education system and jeopardize the students’ futures.

“We are pursuing various legal avenues to punish those responsible for the leak,” she added.

On May 12, while a deteriorating national education system was once the norm, the international education system operating in Pakistan is now also facing a decline, as another AS-level examination paper was leaked today.

The second Mathematics paper for the International AS-level was leaked and reportedly circulated on social media well before the exam was scheduled to begin at local centers.

Dozens of students confirmed the leak, stating that paper 9709, which was due to start at 2:00 PM, was available as a solved version online hours earlier.

IBCC Reaction

Dr. Ghulam Ali Mallah, Executive Director of the Inter Board Coordination Commission (IBCC), confirmed the leak. “We are waiting for an official statement from Cambridge International Education (CIE),” Dr. Mallah stated, adding that it is regrettable to see Cambridge papers leaking repeatedly. He noted that the Cambridge system has so far failed to prevent these security breaches.

This incident follows a previous Mathematics paper leak on April 29. In response to earlier breaches, Cambridge stated that, pending an investigation, leaked papers would not be used for final grading; instead, affected students may be required to sit for a new examination or be graded through alternative assessment methods.

Further Leaks Reported

Furthermore, it has been revealed that the A-level Physics paper (9702, Variant 41) was also compromised.

The paper, scheduled for May 11 at 3:00 PM, went viral on social media three hours before the exam began. Affected students have provided evidence, including screenshots of the complete question paper, and are demanding an immediate investigation and strict action against those responsible.