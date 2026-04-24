May 2026 to offer long holiday breaks

ISLAMABAD: This May is set to be a month of comfort and relaxation, offering a prime opportunity to spend quality time with family. Residents can look forward to three or four extra public holidays in addition to the eight standard weekends, thanks to Labour Day and Eid al-Adha.

The month begins with a long weekend, as Labour Day (May 1) falls on a Friday, merging seamlessly with the Saturday and Sunday break.

The schedule for Eid al-Adha (the “Big Eid”) presents two possible scenarios based on the lunar calendar. According to Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, Chairman of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, the meeting to sight the Zil Hajj moon will be held on May 17.

Scenario 1: If the moon is sighted on May 17, Eid will be observed from May 27 to May 29 (Wednesday to Friday). Combined with the following weekend, this would result in a five-day break ending May 31.

Scenario 2: If the month of Dhul Qadah completes 30 days, Eid will likely fall on May 28 and 29 (Thursday and Friday), which, when paired with the weekend, offers a four-day holiday.

Earlier, the federal government had announced a calendar of public holidays for the year 2026, in the country.

There will be 11 public holidays and 23 optional holidays in the current year.

After January 1st, there will be two other bank holidays on February 18 and July 1st.

According to a notification issued by the Cabinet Division, several significant days have been declared as public holidays. Kashmir Day and Pakistan Day will be observed on February 05 and March 23, respectively, according to the leave calendar.

Eid ul-Fitr holidays will likely to be observed on March 21,22 and 23 this year.

Labour Day will be observed on May 01 and Yom-e-Takbeer on May 28, 2026.

Eid ul-Adha will have three consecutive leaves likely to be marked on 27,28 and 29 May.

Likewise, the public holidays have also been announced Muharram 09 and 10 on June 24 and 25 to observe Ashura.

Pakistan’s Independence Day will be a public holiday on August 14, while Eid Milad-un-Nabi on August 25, and Iqbal Day on November 9.

Quaid-e-Azam Day, marked on December 25, will also be a public holiday.

Additionally, December 26 will be a holiday for the Christian community to celebrate Christmas.