Sindh govt declares public holiday on THIS date

The Sindh government has officially declared May 28 as a public holiday in observance of Youm-e-Takbeer.

A notification issued on Monday confirmed that all government offices under the Sindh administration will remain closed on Tuesday, May 28.

Schools across the province will also observe a holiday on the same day.

Normal activities are set to resume on Wednesday, May 29, when schools and government institutions will reopen as per routine.

Earlier, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) announced a holiday on May 28 (Wednesday) to mark the historic day, ‘Youm-e-Takbeer’, when Pakistan became an atomic power, ARY News reported on Monday.

“All concerned are hereby informed that Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited will remain closed on Wednesday, May 28, 2025 being public holiday declared by the Government of Pakistan on the occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer,” a statement by PSX said.

Earlier, the federal government revealed details of public holidays for the year 2025, announcing 16 holidays across the country.

According to a notification issued by the Cabinet Division, several significant days have been declared as public holidays including Yom-e-Takbeer on May 28.

The nation observes ‘Youm-e-Takbeer’ (the day of greatness) to commemorate the historic nuclear tests conducted by Pakistan on May 28, 1998.

The nuclear explosions were conducted in self-defence to respond to India’s aggression of nuclear tests.

On this day, Pakistan became seventh nuclear power of the world with demonstration of nuclear capabilities and the first in the Muslim world after conducting nuclear tests at Chaghai in Balochistan as a response to India’s nuclear bomb tests on 11th and 13th May of the same year at Pokhran in Rajhasthan state of India.

The successful tests made Pakistan’s defense strong.

Mian Mohammad Nawaz Sharif was the prime minister of Pakistan at that time, under whom nuclear tests were carried out as major world powers urged him to avoid the tests.