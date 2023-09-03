May 9 riots aimed to trigger civil war in Pakistan: Caretaker PM Kakar

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said that the May 9 riots were aimed at triggering civil war in Pakistan, ARY News reported.

In an interview with a private TV channel he said, the execution plan for proper implementation of energy conservation will be revealed soon.

He said that the government’s finance and power teams are working round-the-clock to seek a viable and durable solution to the issue of electricity bills.

The Prime Minister appealed to the nation, including business community and Ulema, to help government in implementing this plan.

The Prime Minister stressed that extreme social and economic attitudes should be avoided for the betterment of society.

He said unjustifiable contracts with IPPs, bad transmission lines and electricity thefts have multiplied the miseries of middle class by putting some extra economic burden. He said, being a member of middle class of the country, he fully realizes the miseries of people and efforts are being made to resolve the multidimensional problem of electricity bills.

Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said efforts are also afoot to improve the economic and social net of the country, which would be beneficial for our middle and underprivileged class.

Categorically refuting the impression to prolong his stay as the caretaker prime minister, Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said that he will never violate the law of the land.

Highlighting the importance of independent judiciary in a state, he said we will fully enforce the decision of higher judiciary regarding the conduct of election, and will also assist the Election Commission in this regard.

Clarifying the government’s upfront policy against terrorism, the Prime Minister said the state has both negotiation and force tools to deal with banned organizations. In the larger wisdom, the application of negotiation or force both can be utilized to curb the menace of terrorism.

He regretted that the rushed withdrawal of NATO forces from Afghanistan has enhanced the power of terrorists to fight which resulted in surge of terrorist activities in Pakistan.

Terming the 9 May incident as violent, Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said this kind of manipulation is not acceptable in any form of the government. He said due process of law will be implemented against all those who took the law in their hands in this incident.

To a question regarding Cipher issue, he said this matter is sub-judice and the best judicial minds will deliberate on it.

Regarding restoration of relations with India, the Prime Minister said the decision to this effect should be made by Indian polity and consciousness, and the world will find Pakistan as a responsible partner.