May 9 riots: Court dismisses bail petitions of Qureshi, Umar and Qaiser

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court in Islamabad on Tuesday dismissed the bail petitions of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Asad Umar and Asad Qaiser in cases related to May 9 riots, ARY News reported.

According to details, Judge Tahir Abbasi Supra dismissed the bail petitions of PTI leaders in two separate cases registered at Islamabad’s Tarnol police station.

Following the verdict, Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Asad Umar hurriedly walked towards their vehicle and left the court premises.

The judge took up the bail pleas of Umar and Qureshi, along with that of another suspect, Khan Bahadur, all three of whom were booked in a case registered at Islamabad’s Tarnol police station.

During the hearing, the court order said, the counsel for the petitioners argued that his clients were “innocent” and “falsely involved” in this case.

He contended that the case against them was a result of “mala fide” and an “ulterior motive on part of the complainant and police”.

On these grounds, he prayed the court to accept the bail pleas so that ad-interim pre-arrest bail already granted to their clients may be confirmed.

Meanwhile, public prosecutor contested the counsel’s arguments and sought the dismissal of bail pleas.

After hearing arguments of both sides, the court issued its ruling, observing that the grant of bail at this stage would hamper the process of investigation and dismissed the bail pleas.

Protests

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan was arrested from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers are agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest of PTI workers.