May 9 riots: IHC confirms bail of Asad Umar, Shah Mahmood Qureshi

TOP NEWS

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday confirmed the bail of former federal ministers Asad Umar and Shah Mahmood Qureshi in cases related to May 9 violence.

Both senior politicians were booked by police in cases related to attacks on military installations on May 9.

In today’s hearing, Ali Bukhari advocate and Sher Afzal Marwat advocate appeared on behalf of Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Asad Umar, respectively.

The court ordered Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Asad Umar to submit surety bond of Rs500,000 each.

Protests

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief was arrested from the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers are agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest of PTI workers.

