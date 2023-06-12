May 9 Riots, Parliament passes, resolution of condemnation,

ISLAMABAD: The Parliament on Monday passed a resolution of condemnation against the May 9 violent protest which was held after the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman from the premises of Islamabad High Court (IHC), ARY News reported.

The senate session was held in Islamabad under the chairmanship of Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani where the Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Shahzad Awan presented the resolution to condemn the violent incidents that occurred on May 9.

During the Senate session, a resolution condemning the violent incidents of May 9 was unanimously passed by the Upper House of the parliament.

The text of the resolution expresses condemnation of the May 9 incidents and calls for strict punishment for the individuals and facilitators involved.

The parliamentarians also acknowledges the sacrifices of Pakistan’s armed forces, considering them a source of pride for the nation and expresses solidarity with the families of the martyrs.

The resolution also condemns the vandalism and arson at Jinnah House and Radio Pakistan Peshawar on May 9.