May 9 riots: Police to interrogate arrested accused in more cases

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court in Lahore on Saturday granted permission to police to interrogate all the arrested accused in six more cases related to the May 9 riots, ARY News reported.

Ejaz Ahmad Buttar, the ATC judge, approved the request of police, seeking to interrogate arrested accused in more cases related to the May 9 riots.

The court also allowed to again include 68 accused including Khadija Shah and Sanam Javed in investigation.

The investigating officers filed separate applications before the court in each case, saying they needed to interrogate arrested accused after the addition of offences in the FIRs.

Offences under sections 121 (waging or attempting to wage war or abetting waging of war against Pakistan) and 146 (rioting) were added in the FIRs.

Earlier, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) allowed arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan in cases related to May 9 riots.

A plea was filed by the DIG investigation to permit the arrest of PTI chief in Jinnah House attack case. The court was informed that the PTI premiere was convicted under the Election Act and is currently under arrest.

The ATC accepted the plea and granted permission to police to conduct the inquiry and arrest of the former prime minister in Jinnah House attack case.

Sources within police said that an investigation team will be sent to Attock jail to conduct inquiry from the PTI chief.

Furthermore, the complete report will be submitted to the court however the arrest of PTI chairman will be delayed, sources added.

May 9 events

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan were arrested at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers were agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest by PTI workers.

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI Chairman Khan was arrested from his Lahore residence on August 5 after he was slapped with a five-year disqualification and a three-year prison term in the Toshakhana criminal case.