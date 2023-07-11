May 9 riots: PTI chief booked in three more cases

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief has been nominated in three more cases in Lahore related to May 9 riots, ARY News reported.

As per details, the former prime minister was nominated in three more cases in the light of the investigation from the arrested accused in the May 9 protests.

With the registration of three more cases against the PTI chief, the total cases in Lahore has reached 10, while overall, the former premier is facing 19 cases under terrorism charges.

Earlier, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief was the mastermind of the May 9 violence.

He lambasted the PTI chief, saying that he has challenged the state for his power thirst and his entire family is in London. The PTI chief sisters were present when the May 9 violence was taking place and he was taking updates on the incidents, Khawaja Asif added.

May 9 events

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief was arrested at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on May 9.

The protests were held in remote and major cities of Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest by PTI workers. Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Ali Nasir Rizvi sustained severe injuries while clearing.