Pakistani actor Maya Ali has showered praise on Hajra Yamin following her emotionally charged performance in ARY Digital’s Dr Bahu.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Maya reposted a clip featuring Hajra Yamin as Mina alongside a heartfelt message applauding her performance.

“Hajra my love, you’re a true star. Your dialogues don’t just sound good, they go straight to the heart!!” Maya wrote. “An absolute treasure of our industry.”

The appreciation comes after a recent episode of Dr Bahu struck a chord with viewers through Mina’s powerful dialogue about the struggles faced by women in Pakistani society.

In the emotional scene, Mina reflects on how, no matter how financially independent or accomplished a woman becomes, societal expectations and patriarchal attitudes continue to hold her back.

Hajra Yamin’s portrayal of Mina has emerged as one of the standout performances in the series, earning widespread acclaim for its emotional depth and authenticity.

Directed by Mehreen Jabbar and written by Sanam Mehdi Zaryab, Dr Bahu has been winning praise for its layered storytelling and nuanced portrayal of family dynamics, emotional abuse and social issues.

The drama features an ensemble cast including Kubra Khan, Shuja Asad, Shahzad Nawaz, Saba Hameed, Hajra Yamin, Mira Sethi, Adeel Hussain, Atiqa Odho, Mahnoor Khan, Syed Mohammed Ahmed, Marina Khan, Usman Mazhar, Humza Sabzwari and Bakhtawar Mazhar.