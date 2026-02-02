Maya Ali backs Hania Aamir’s fight against online bridal shaming

Maya Ali has thrown her full support behind fellow actress Hania Aamir for speaking out against the harsh online criticism that brides often face for their wedding fashion.

The Meri Zindagi Hai Tu star shared her thoughts after several recent social media debates over wedding looks, including those of actresses Sabeena Syed and Hina Afridi.

“Fashion critique makes sense on runways, campaigns, red carpets. But I’ve seen too many brides turned into review material on their wedding day and I genuinely don’t understand the point,” Hania wrote. “Some moments aren’t meant to be rated. They’re meant to be felt. Empathy will always be more stylish than criticism.”

Later, Maya reshared Hania Aamir’s post on her Instagram Story, adding her own note of support.

“Very well said, love @haniaheheofficial. Let’s not be judgmental or play critics, especially for real brides. Let them enjoy their special moments. To all the beautiful brides, you looked stunning on your big day and all the wedding events… Be happy and prosperous, everyone,” she added.

Recently, Hina Afridi faced criticism over her bridal look, particularly her heavy gold jewelry after photos from her wedding with Taimoor Akbar wet viral last week.

A similar reaction followed Sabeena Syed’s wedding to Khaqan Shahnawaz. Several viewers took to social media to comment on Sabeena’s bridal outfit, with some labeling her uniquely designed ruffled gharara as “cartoonish.”