In Pictures: Maya Ali celebrates her birthday with stunning cakes and balloons

Maya Ali rang in her 32nd birthday in true celeb style complete with huge balloon arrangements, stunning cakes, and celeb friends!

The Pehli Si Muhabbat actor, who celebrates her birthday on July 27, took to Instagram to first share exclusive photos from the eve of her birthday, which was no less than a grand birthday celebration itself!

The starlet sat in front of a tepee decorated to the nines with lights, balloons, and several other ornaments. She also had a beautiful cake to ring in her birthday at the stroke of 12 a.m!

Maya kept her birthday night look simple and cute, posing in a yellow shirt and jeans.

That wasn’t it for Maya, who then threw a big, colourful bash on her actual birthday. with several close friends in attendance including co-star and ace designer Hassan Sheheryar Yaseen.

Have a look at the stunning decor!

Maya herself chose to keep her birthday look simple, choosing to wear a classic white kurta with a colourful dupatta to complement the party’s theme. And look at that cake!