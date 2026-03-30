Maya Ali, Hania Aamir backs Yumna Zaidi after Javeria Saud age-shaming remarks

Maya Ali and Hania Aamir have voiced their support for fellow actress Yumna Zaidi following Javeria Saud’s age-shaming remarks.

The dispute arose when Saud mistakenly shared a childhood photo on her show, claiming it was Zaidi and joking that some actors had been working “since the stone ages” before achieving recognition.

Zaidi quickly clarified on social media that the image was not of her and urged proper verification of information before broadcasting it.

In response, Javeria Saud issued a public apology, explaining that the photo had been sourced from social media without verification and that her earlier comment about age was misunderstood. She emphasized that it was never meant to target anyone personally and expressed deep respect for Zaidi.

Now, Maya Ali has taken to her Instagram to address the broader issue of industry members publicly pulling each other down.

She wrote, “When will we start respecting our own talent, our actors, our stars? People dedicate their lives to their craft day and night, and the saddest part is, it’s often voices from within our own industry doing it publicly on big platforms… Let’s stop pulling each other down. Let’s stand for one another!!”

She also urged media channels to verify information before airing it. “Use your platform responsibly,” Maya added.

Hania Aamir also reshared Maya Ali’s post on her Instagram Story, adding simply, “what she said,” signaling her support for Zaidi.

In response, Javeria Saud issued a public apology, explaining that the photo had been sourced from social media without verification and that her earlier comment about age was misunderstood. She emphasized that it was never meant to target anyone personally and expressed deep respect for Zaidi.