Maya Ali pens touching note post-Umrah journey

Pakistani showbiz star Maya Ali reportedly began the new year 2026 with a spiritual journey to perform Umrah.

On Wednesday, January 14, the Sunn Mere Dil actress shared a moving Instagram post expressing her gratitude to Allah for the invitation to the Holy Kaaba in Saudi Arabia.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maya Ali (@official_mayaali)

Accompanying a carousel of pictures from her trip, the 36-year-old actress wrote, “I have always heard that you can’t come to this holy place without His bulawa (calling). I’m beyond grateful that I was given another chance to be here…”

Reflecting on her journey, she shared, “I wanted to come for Umrah last Ramadan. I had plans, I managed things, yet somehow it didn’t happen. I cried, I prayed, and I kept wondering why. Every time something felt off, my heart went back to that unanswered prayer!!”

The Pehli Si Muhabbat actor further added, “While everyone had their own plans for the new year, my heart knew where it wanted to be. And then that moment came; HE called me to His house… I couldn’t have asked for a better way to begin this year. Beyond grateful for everything. Alhamdulillah.”

The Instagram gallery featured photos and videos of Maya Ali in a profoundly spiritual atmosphere, praying at the Holy Kaaba and Al Masjid-e-Nabawi. Fans and fellow actors flooded the post with warm wishes. One fan commented, “Maa shaa allah Maa shaa allah 😍✨,” while others offered their congratulations, writing, “Umrah Mubarak.”