Maya Ali performs Umrah with her family: See pictures

A-list actor Maya Ali completed the Umrah pilgrimage with her whole family earlier this week.

Taking to her Instagram handle earlier this week, actor Maya Ali posted several pictures with her family, from their time in Masjid-al-Haram, as they visited the holy city of Makkah to perform Umrah. “Alhamdulillah for all HIS blessings,” Ali wrote with the nine photos and video gallery on the social site. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maya Ali (@official_mayaali) “We all were planning to perform umrah together for so long and finally ALLAH has answered all our prayers. May ALLAH give everyone a chance to visit this Holy place Ameen,” she added. The ‘Pehli Si Muhabbat’ star was accompanied by her mother, her brother Afnan, his wife and their daughter for the pilgrimage.

Thousands of her social followers including industry colleagues extended their heartfelt wishes for the celebrity and her family in the comments section.

It is pertinent to note here that Maya Ali is one of the most followed celebrities on Instagram with over 7.7 million followers.

Apart from her massive fanbase online, the celebrity is loved by millions in real life as well, thanks to her stellar performances in a number of acclaimed dramas and films. She especially received praise for her portrayal of lead characters in the drama ‘Pehli Si Muhabbat’ and the rom-com flick ‘Parey Hut Love’.

