Maya Ali sings praises for Saba Qamar

Pakistan’s leading film and TV actor, Maya Ali is all praise for super versatile Saba Qamar’s acting in the drama serial ‘Fraud’.

The ‘Pehli Si Muhabbat’ star took to her handle on the photo and video sharing social application, Monday, lauding the Lollywood diva Saba Qamar for her impressive acting in ‘Fraud’ currently being aired on ARY digital.

Maya Ali shared a snippet of a heartbreaking moment from the serial on her Instagram story and wrote: “Every scene of yours is beyond anything. I could feel the pain of Maya. @sabaqamarzaman you’re a born star.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

After Maya’s story went viral, several social users took the opportunity to applaud Saba Qamar for her stellar performance as heartbroken Maya in ‘Fraud’. “Really she is legend,” read one of the comments on the social platform, while another remarked, “Amazing performance of Saba qamar.”

One of the comments dubbed her as an ‘all-time fav’. A fourth comment branded the serial as ‘Blockbuster drama of the year’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARY Digital (@arydigital.tv)

ARY Digital’s ‘Fraud’ – starring A-list actors Saba Qamar Zaman, Ahsan Khan, and Mikaal Zulfiqar in lead roles – is a story of deceit, dishonesty, and cheating.

The main plot is about Maya, the daughter of a proud teacher, and Tabraiz, a fraudster who marries Maya with his trickery. When Maya and her family are hit with the reality of Tabraiz, all hell breaks loose. Once she is deceived, her life seems to be crippling in misery but it goes on.

Comments