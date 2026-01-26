Maya Ali’s light hearted moment with Ali Raza’s mother goes viral

Maya Ali grabbed attention on social media over the weekend after a light hearted interaction with fellow actor Ali Raza and his mother at actress Hina Afridi’s wedding went viral online.

During the wedding festivities held last week, Ali Raza introduced his mother to Maya Ali. As the two met, Maya appeared visibly surprised by Ali Raza’s mother’s youthful appearance. Greeting her warmly, Maya asked if she was Ali Raza’s mother, prompting smiles from those around them.

As the conversation continued, Maya Ali hugged her and jokingly remarked that she looked more like Ali Raza’s elder sister than his mother.

The actor even asked again, in disbelief, whether she was actually his sister, drawing laughter from guests who witnessed the exchange. Ali Raza’s mother took the comments in good spirits and was seen smiling throughout the interaction.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Niche Lifestyle (@nichelifestyle)

The heartfelt moment was captured on video and quickly went viral across social media platforms, with fans Maya Ali for her down-to-earth nature.

A few months ago, rumours circulated about Ali Raza’s alleged marriage to actress Anmol Baloch. However, the actor later addressed the speculation, clarifying that the two are just good friends and have no plans to get married.

Ali Raza is currently starring in ARY Digital’s drama serial Dastak.