Maya Hawke marries Christian Lee Hutson in star-studded NYC wedding

Stranger Things star Maya Hawke and musician Christian Lee Hutson have officially tied the knot, celebrating their Valentine’s Day wedding in New York City. The 27-year-old actress was joined by proud parents Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke, who were on hand to support the couple, alongside a mix of celebrity friends.

The ceremony took place at St. George’s Episcopal on Stuyvesant Square in Manhattan, with guests later walking to the reception at The Players, a private members’ club in Gramercy Park.

Maya Hawke wore a sleeveless white gown with a boat neckline and a drop-waist accented by a simple flat bow, keeping things elegant yet understated.

Her mother, Uma Thurman, played a special role in the wedding, reportedly providing the “something blue” for the bride.

Christian Lee Hutson, a singer, songwriter, and guitarist, is best known for his folk, Americana, and country music. He has released three studio albums, including Beginners (2020), Quitters (2022), and Paradise Pop. 10 (2024).

Raised in Los Angeles, Christian and Maya Hawke, who grew up in New York City and trained at Juilliard, were friends before their romance, collaborating on her second album, Moss, in 2022.

The couple had been romantically linked since 2023, though they kept things relatively private, only making a red carpet appearance together in April 2025.

Close friends and fellow Stranger Things co-stars attended the wedding, including Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Joe Keery, Caleb McLaughlin, and Charlie Heaton, helping make the day intimate yet star-studded.

Photos show Maya Hawke walking the streets of New York in her wedding dress, accompanied by her father, Ethan Hawke, as she prepared to enter this new chapter. The reception space at The Players, with its historical ties to 19th-century Shakespearean actor Edwin Booth, provided a private and elegant setting for the celebration.

From her TV fame to the private ceremony surrounded by family and close friends, Maya Hawke’s wedding highlighted a mix of Hollywood glamour and personal warmth. Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke were by her side throughout, supporting their daughter in a milestone that combined both celebrity and family intimacy.