Maya Jama has stepped into the world of acting with her on-screen debut in the newly released trailer for the second season of Netflix’s hit crime comedy-drama The Gentlemen.

Netflix unveiled the first official trailer ahead of the show’s September 3 premiere, offering fans a glimpse of the TV presenter in her first acting role.

Although her appearance is brief, Jama shares a scene with series lead Theo James, who greets her by asking, “How do you do?” She confidently replies, “I do very well.”

Jama plays the glamorous wife of one of Eddie Halstead’s associates, marking a new chapter in her career after establishing herself as one of Britain’s best-known television personalities.

Celebrating the trailer’s release, Jama shared her excitement with fans on Instagram, writing: “It’s cominggggggg, gassed seeing my little head in the trailer.”

The second season picks up one year after Eddie Halstead, played by Theo James, and Susie Glass, portrayed by Kaya Scodelario, joined forces to help expand Bobby Glass’ criminal empire overseas.

Several familiar faces return for the new episodes, including Ray Winstone, Vinnie Jones, Daniel Ings, Ruby Sear and Joely Richardson. The new season also welcomes Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville in a mystery role that has been kept under wraps.

Created by filmmaker Guy Ritchie, The Gentlemen is inspired by his 2019 film of the same name and quickly became one of Netflix’s biggest streaming successes following its debut in 2024.

Season 2 of The Gentlemen premieres on Netflix on September 3.