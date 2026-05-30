Maya Jama: Ruben Dias breaks silence on his private split

Portuguese footballer Ruben Dias has hit out at “unacceptable” claims that he has had an affair with his former girlfriend Maya Jama. The Manchester City defender and the Love Island presenter were together for around 18 months.

However, they parted ways a few weeks ago in a split that has regularly made the news. In his statement, Dias claimed his grandfather has “repeatedly” seen stories claiming the City defender has not been faithful to Jama. This proved to be the last straw for the £65million defender, who took to social media and blasted any suggestion that he had cheated on the British television personality.

He wrote, “I feel that when my 85-year-old grandad is asking me if I’ve cheated on my girlfriend, because he’s seen it repeatedly on the news, that’s where I draw the line on what’s acceptable and what’s not. Maya and I have always had a relationship built on mutual respect. No line was ever crossed in that regard”.

Dias continued, “A lie told often enough can start to feel like the truth, and for that reason, I tell you that I didn’t cheat, nor did I ever have the intention or temptation to. I believe Maya deserves all the respect in the world”.

He also said, “The reasons why we broke up are private and belong to us, and we’ve both dealt with it in a very mature way. I’ve always chosen to remain silent on these matters as my personal life is my business only. But I also believe it’s wrong to lie to people and to portray an opposite image of someone just for clickbait. Respect me, respect Maya, and understand that not always does one have to betray the other for a relationship to end.”

It’s widely believed they met at the MTV European Music Awards in Manchester in the tail-end of 2024. After dating for around 18 months, many of their followers noticed that both parties had deleted any pictures of themselves together from social media.

At that time, a source, believed to be from an individual who is close to the pair, told the Sun the couple had come to a “crossroads”.

They also noted, “Maya and Ruben had a wonderful time together, and there’s still a lot of love and respect between them. But with both of their careers going into overdrive this summer, they realised that the relationship had run its course and it was better to separate. Maya is heading into an intense filming schedule, and Ruben’s focus is fully on the World Cup, so they’ve decided to part ways.”