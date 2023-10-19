Watch: Whose number social users ask Maya Khan for?

Actor-host Maya Khan revealed that people message her on social media asking for the phone number of one of her ‘Mayi Ri’ co-stars.

In a recent appearance on ARY Zindagi’s talk show, ‘The Night Show with Ayaz Samoo’, Maya Khan divulged that social users often message her asking for the contact number of ‘Mayi Ri’ star Samar Jafri.

During a Rapid Fire segment, Khan was asked if she would have magical powers, whom she would turn into a bee, to which she replied, “All those people who inbox me on social media asking for the [contact] number of Samar.”

Moreover, she said that given an option, the celebrity would turn her sister-in-law into a lion, as she is too naive otherwise.

In response to another question, the actor revealed that she is the safest person with secrets, as she tends to be forgetful about them within a day.

Khan also shared that she loves travelling, without spending a penny and if she had the superpower to be able to fly, she would explore the entire world, without worrying about visa and ticket prices.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Khan was last seen in ARY Digital’s blockbuster daily serial ‘Mayi Ri’, headlined by young actors Aina Asif and Samar Abbas Jafri.

After a successful run of over two months, ‘Mayi Ri’ aired its final episode 66 earlier this month.

