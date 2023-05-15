Mayor, chairman elections: PPP tables key demand from ECP

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has demanded the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to conduct the elections for mayors and chairmen across Sindh province at the earliest, ARY News reported on Monday.

The PPP wrote a letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and demanded to immediately hold elections for mayors, chairmen and local government (LG) representatives on reserve seats.

It stated that the LG polls had been conducted in four districts of Sindh a year ago, whereas, the LG elections were postponed in Karachi and Hyderabad due to heavy rains. The LG and by-poll process have concluded in both Karachi and Hyderabad divisions, it added.

The PPP’s letter further stated that the LG system has not been made functional yet due to the delay in mayor and chairman elections across Sindh which is tantamount to constitutional and legal violations, therefore, the elections should be conducted at the earliest.

On May 11, the Sindh Assembly passed a key amendment in the Local Government (LG) Act, also backed by the MQM and GDA members.

House approved the amendment allowing the mayor to get elected on a local council seat within six months of the election. PTI members were absent in the house during the legislation passed.

Provincial Minister Nasir Shah said that the amendment allows six months to the mayor for getting elected to the local council seat as per the rule allowing a federal minister. Deputy Speaker said that Sindh Assembly passed the bill unanimously.

The Sindh government had earlier decided to amend the Local Government Act to delete the condition for a mayor candidate to be elected a general or special seat of local council. The amendment resembles the local government law of year 2001.

Sindh Assembly sources earlier said that the law will be amended to enable Murtaza Wahab to contest the mayor’s election. The Sindh cabinet already endorsed the proposed amendment in the law.

All People’s Party members including Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, were present in the assembly during the legislation.

Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will finalize the decision and announce the nomination of Karachi Mayor, sources said.