Mayor inaugurates Mangroves Biodiversity Park in Korangi Creek

KARACHI: Inaugurating the Mangroves Biodiversity Park in Korangi Creek on Saturday Mayor Murtaza Wahab said that this is Pakistan’s first park floating over water.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, Mayor Karachi called for moving out of the negativity adding that development works are in progress in the city.

He said the KMC will also plant mangroves across the Native Jetty. “We have planted maximum mangroves in the world,” he claimed.

Murtaza Wahab has said that mangroves parks could also be planted at Port Qasim, Malir and KPT.

He said Bagh Ibne Qasim covers an area of 130 acres but even 130 people not visit the park. “We have to plan more amusement spots in these parks”.

Sewerage water being disposed off in the sea without treatment, “We are working over two sewerage treatment plants, after completion of these projects, the sewerage water will enter in the sea after treatment,” mayor said.

This will benefit the industry and people of Korangi and Ibrahim Haideri, he added.