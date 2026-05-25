Mayor inaugurates water supply scheme for Gulshan Hadeed

KARACHI: Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab on Monday inaugurated 5 MGD water supply scheme for Gulshan Hadeed in district Malir.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony Mayor said that the Steel Mills administration had closed water supply to Gulshan Hadeed and adjoining areas. “People’s Party’s city government of Karachi has resolved the water supply problem,” he said.

He said the residents of the area wouldn’t have to see towards the steel mills or someone else. “A four kilometers long separate pipeline has been laid for Gulshan Hadeed with 500 million cost”, he said.

The locality’s around five lac population will be benefited from this water pipeline, he said.

Mayor said that the water corporation has completed the pipeline project within two months.

He said that Malir was being ignored in the past being a stronghold of the PPP, “We will bring more development schemes for Malir and Gulshan Hadeed,” he promised.