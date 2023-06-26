Mayor Karachi holds meeting to address civic issues

KARACHI: To solve the problems of the citizens of Karachi, Murtaza Wahab directed to immediately remove the cattle market established on the green belt in Orangi Town, ARY News reported.

According to the details, Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab chaired a meeting to address the civic issues faced by the Metropolis residents.

During the meeting, Mayor Karachi issued immediate directives to remove the cattle market established on the Green Belt in Orangi Town.

The mentioned cattle market was causing problems for the residents in the vicinity and disrupting traffic flow.

The meeting instructed the Chairman of the TMA (Town Municipal Administration) West, Solid Waste Management Board (SWMB), Water Board, and Deputy Commissioner West to take necessary actions for resolving the issues faced by the citizens.

The mayor emphasized on effective coordination among all relevant officers to resolve the civic problems.

The Solid Waste Management Board (SWMB) was directed to maintain constant communication with town administrators regarding cleanliness and sanitation matters, ensuring that no area should have complaints regarding waste management.

The Water Board was instructed to promptly address the issues related to water supply and pipeline leakages in Manghopir, to improve the water supply and minimized the wastage of sweet water.