Mayor visits Lyari, assures to address drainage problems

KARACHI: Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab has said that the Lyari’s drainage problems will be resolved with the installation of modern machinery in the locality.

The city’s mayor visited Lyari to personally hear problems faced by the area’s people, a spokesman said.

Murtaza Wahab directed the Water Corporation to take quick steps to improve the water sewerage in the locality. He also expressed determination to resolve the drinking water problem in the area.

Mayor also inspected Jameela pumping station over public complaints and instructed the water corporation to resolve the pumping issues on emergency basis.

Mayor also directed municipal representatives to ensure prompt repair of the roads after rainfall.

He said providing relief to citizens is foremost priority of his city administration. “We have a contingency plan to tackle rain-related issues,” Mayor Karachi said.

Murtaza Wahab also visited Garden, M. A. Jinnah Road and other areas of the Karachi’s South District.

He said the city’s most roads have been cleared due to the administration’s timely action. The water corporation and the KMC’s staff has still been in the field.

Mayor said that the city’s situation has improved after drop in the sea level. The city will return to normal routine soon, he added.