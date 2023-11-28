Mayor vows legislation for fire safety in Karachi buildings

KARACHI: Mayor Murtaza Wahab on Tuesday vowed for legislation for fire safety in each building to be constructed in the city, ARY News reported.

At least 11 people died after a huge fire ripped through a multi-storey shopping mall at Karachi’s Rashid Minhas Road on Saturday.

Wahab talking to media promised to conduct fire safety survey of each high-rise building of the city. “Three teams have been constituted for fire safety audit of buildings.

Karachi Mayor disclosed that Cantonment Board Faisal had passed the map of the shopping mall building at Rashid Minhas Road.

“The loss of life would have been avoided if emergency exit was provided in the building,” he remarked.

The fire broke out in the wee hours of Saturday morning that engulfed the fourth, fifth and sixth floors of the shopping mall.

A faulty generator placed on the roof of the shopping mall was the cause of the fire, said fire brigade authorities.

More than 50 people trapped inside the mall were rescued with the help of two snorkels and eight fire tenders, said Sindh Rescue Director Dr Abid Sheikh.