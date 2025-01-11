Mayotte to be put on red alert

PARIS: Authorities will put the French overseas territory of Mayotte on red alert late on Saturday, Overseas Minister Manuel Valls said, as a tropical storm nears the Indian Ocean archipelago that was devastated by a cyclone last month.

A red alert asks residents to stay in a solid dwelling and cut off the power supply.

“The red alert will be activated this evening. The prefect will obviously make the decision in conjunction with us, but that’s what’s going to happen,” Valls told BFM TV.

“We can’t afford not to, given the situation, given the state of Mayotte after the passage of cyclone Chido,” he said.

In mid-December, Chido, the most devastating cyclone to hit Mayotte in 90 years, caused colossal damage in France’s poorest department, killing at least 39 people and leaving thousands injured, according to the latest count.

As of 0500 GMT on Saturday, an orange cyclone alert – calling for people to prepare adequate supplies – was already in force as Storm Dikeledi was due to cross Madagascar before heading eastwards.

It was expected to pass south of Mayotte on Saturday night and on Sunday, bringing high winds and heavy rainfall.