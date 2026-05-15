Mbappe, Dembele head up France squad for 2026 World Cup

Kylian Mbappe will spearhead France at the World Cup after coach Didier Deschamps on Thursday announced his 26-man squad for this summer’s tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Deschamps, who guided France to World Cup glory in 2018 and will leave his role after the 2026 edition, included few surprises.

“It’s a squad. Not necessarily the 26 best players. It’s about balance and how the team comes together,” Deschamps told French TV channel TF1.

“The overriding and essential criterion (for selection) is a sporting one,” the 57-year-old later explained to journalists.

Mbappe will likely captain the team from the get-go despite a thigh injury sustained last month, which caused him to miss key matches in Real Madrid’s La Liga run-in.

The 27-year-old will be joined on the plane to North America by an array of attacking talent such as Ballon d’Or holder Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue of Paris Saint-Germain, as well as Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise.

Rayan Cherki will make his World Cup debut.

The 22-year-old playmaker has enjoyed a sparkling debut season at Manchester City, while his Premier League rival William Saliba of Arsenal will provide defensive solidity for Les Bleus.

Dayot Upamecano of Bundesliga champions Bayern will be expected to partner Saliba in the heart of the France defence, with Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konate and Crystal Palace’s Maxence Lacroix also included.

– Camavinga, Chevalier out –

Full-back Lucas Hernandez and midfielder N’Golo Kante are, alongside Mbappe and Dembele, the sole survivors from Deschamps’ World Cup-winning squad from eight years ago in Russia.

Lens goalkeeper Robin Risser is the only uncapped player in the squad.

Notable absentees are Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga and PSG ‘keeper Lucas Chevalier, who has become second choice at the Parc des Princes since his high-profile transfer from Lille last summer.

“I can imagine how disappointed he (Camavinga) must be,” Deschamps said. “He’s coming off a tough season where he didn’t play as much and suffered injuries. (But) I’ve got decisions to make and a squad to put together.”

Liverpool striker Hugo Ekitike will also not be a part of the squad after suffering a season-ending Achilles injury in April.

“It’s been part of my life for 14 years running. But if people are worried, I’m not retiring. I’ll have a life of my own. The World Cup is the most important thing,” Deschamps said of announcing his seventh and final France squad for a major international tournament.

France will start their Group I campaign against Senegal on June 16, before playing Iraq and Norway.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Mike Maignan (AC Milan/ITA), Robin Risser (Lens), Brice Samba (Rennes)

Defenders: Lucas Digne (Aston Villa/ENG), Malo Gusto (Chelsea/ENG), Lucas Hernandez (Paris Saint-Germain), Theo Hernandez (Al Hilal/KSA), Ibrahima Konate (Liverpool/ENG), Maxence Lacroix (Crystal Palace/ENG), Jules Kounde (Barcelona/ESP), William Saliba (Arsenal/ENG), Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich/GER)

Midfielders: N’Golo Kante (Fenerbahce/TUR), Manu Kone (Roma/ITA), Adrien Rabiot (AC Milan/ITA), Aurelien Tchouameni (Real Madrid/ESP), Warren Zaire-Emery (Paris Saint-Germain)

Forwards: Maghnes Akliouche (Monaco), Bradley Barcola (Paris Saint-Germain), Rayan Cherki (Manchester City/ENG), Ousmane Dembele (Paris Saint-Germain), Desire Doue (Paris Saint-Germain), Michael Olise (Bayern Munich/GER), Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid/ESP), Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace/ENG), Marcus Thuram (Inter Milan/ITA)