Mbappe ruled out of World Cup qualifier against Azerbaijan

France captain Kylian Mbappe will miss Les Bleus’ FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier against Azerbaijan this weekend with an ankle injury, the French Football Federation (FFF) announced on Friday.

Real Madrid attacker Mbappe, 26, scored twice in Thursday’s 4-0 win over Ukraine, which secured his country’s place in next year’s tournament.

Mbappe coolly chipped in from the spot 10 minutes into the second half, and the impressive Michael Olise doubled their lead on 76 minutes.

Mbappe then struck again, and Hugo Ekitike swept in a first goal for his country as France got the win they required to clinch their spot at the 2026 finals in North America.

However, later it was revealed that the French captain will not be able to participate in Sunday’s Group D game against Azerbaijan in Baku

“Kylian Mbappe has felt an inflammation in his right ankle that requires tests,” the FFF said.

“He will undergo them today in Madrid,” it added.

France coach Didier Deschamps will also be without Eduardo Camavinga due to injury and the suspended Manu Kone for their final game in the campaign.